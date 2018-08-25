Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 307.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,215 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCY. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 666.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 270.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000.

Shares of PCY opened at $26.97 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $30.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.1095 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This is an increase from Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

