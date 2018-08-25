Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Position Increased by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,764.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,306 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Signition LP purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $240,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 12.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 87.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 218,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,597,000 after buying an additional 101,983 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,794,000 after buying an additional 12,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 19.8% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 247,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $118,363,000 after buying an additional 40,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In related news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.46, for a total transaction of $372,703.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,141 shares in the company, valued at $16,301,067.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 2,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.15, for a total value of $1,229,663.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,026 shares of company stock valued at $60,907,375. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $541.52 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.45 and a 52 week high of $542.13. The stock has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.74. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $909.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $540.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target (up from $510.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $582.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.69.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.