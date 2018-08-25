International Seaways (INSW) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. International Seaways earned a news sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the transportation company an impact score of 47.6779342389361 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.
INSW stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.12. 62,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,627. The firm has a market cap of $611.30 million, a P/E ratio of -72.83 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.94. International Seaways has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $24.78.
In other news, major shareholder Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 207,015 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $4,320,403.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About International Seaways
International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 14, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 55 vessels, including 1 ultra large crude carrier, 14 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 7 Aframaxes, 12 Panamaxes, and 13 medium range tankers.
