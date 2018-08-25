InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.37

Headlines about InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) have trended positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. InterContinental Hotels Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.37 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 44.9028737746079 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IHG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Bank of America cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $61.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $69.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous special dividend of $0.33. InterContinental Hotels Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, Kimpton, Hotel Indigo, EVEN, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites brands.

