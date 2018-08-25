INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock (IHG) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock (LON:IHG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock from GBX 4,500 ($57.52) to GBX 5,000 ($63.91) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,575 ($58.48).

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock stock opened at GBX 4,749 ($60.71) on Thursday. INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock has a 12-month low of GBX 3,656 ($46.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,944 ($63.20).

In other news, insider Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson sold 15,500 shares of INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,700 ($60.08), for a total transaction of £728,500 ($931,228.43).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, Kimpton, Hotel Indigo, EVEN, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites brands.

