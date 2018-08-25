IntenseCoin Hits Market Cap of $731,090.00 (ITNS)

IntenseCoin (CURRENCY:ITNS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. IntenseCoin has a market capitalization of $731,090.00 and $0.00 worth of IntenseCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IntenseCoin has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IntenseCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.25 or 0.01385595 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009661 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007400 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UltraNote Coin (XUN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001610 BTC.

IntenseCoin Coin Profile

IntenseCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. IntenseCoin’s total supply is 430,625,519 coins. The Reddit community for IntenseCoin is /r/intensecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IntenseCoin’s official Twitter account is @intensecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IntenseCoin is intensecoin.com

IntenseCoin Coin Trading

IntenseCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IntenseCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IntenseCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IntenseCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

