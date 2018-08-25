Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.12

News coverage about Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Intellia Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 46.3227317121154 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on NTLA. Chardan Capital raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Cann reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

NTLA stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.74. 326,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,912. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 2.93.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.54% and a negative net margin of 284.56%. The company had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 6,686 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $208,402.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.