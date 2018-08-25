Insider Selling: Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) Major Shareholder Sells 27,433 Shares of Stock

Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) major shareholder N. Tutor Separate Prope Ronald sold 27,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $549,208.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,698,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,093,639.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

N. Tutor Separate Prope Ronald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 22nd, N. Tutor Separate Prope Ronald sold 12,618 shares of Tutor Perini stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $256,397.76.

On Wednesday, May 30th, N. Tutor Separate Prope Ronald sold 50,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $1,026,500.00.

Shares of TPC stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.10. The stock had a trading volume of 199,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,112. Tutor Perini Corp has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 2.58%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Corp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Tutor Perini from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the second quarter valued at $298,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the second quarter valued at $930,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 25.2% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 18,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 43.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 136,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 41,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 18.6% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 491,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 77,296 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

