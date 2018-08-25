Insider Selling: Quaker Chemical Corp (KWR) VP Sells $115,030.50 in Stock

Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) VP Ronald S. Ettinger sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.50, for a total value of $115,030.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:KWR opened at $177.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.34. Quaker Chemical Corp has a 1 year low of $133.91 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $221.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.72 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KWR. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,766,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KWR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quaker Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Friday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley set a $170.00 price target on Quaker Chemical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.83.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. Its products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

