Insider Selling: Quaker Chemical Corp (KWR) VP Sells $115,030.50 in Stock

Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) VP Ronald S. Ettinger sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.50, for a total value of $115,030.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE:KWR opened at $177.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.34. Quaker Chemical Corp has a 1 year low of $133.91 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.15.
Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $221.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.72 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on KWR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quaker Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Friday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley set a $170.00 price target on Quaker Chemical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.83.
About Quaker Chemical
Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. Its products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.
