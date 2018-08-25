Insider Selling: NV5 Global Inc (NVEE) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total transaction of $827,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 255,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,111,289.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NV5 Global stock opened at $86.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. NV5 Global Inc has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $91.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $104.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.45 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 17.69%. analysts anticipate that NV5 Global Inc will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVEE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Sidoti upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. NV5 Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in NV5 Global by 2,003.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NV5 Global by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

