Insider Selling: Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock (NGS) CEO Sells 2,704 Shares of Stock

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:NGS) CEO Stephen Charles Taylor sold 2,704 shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $59,542.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,058,863.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE NGS traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.00. 20,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,654. The stock has a market cap of $287.90 million, a PE ratio of 200.00 and a beta of 1.18. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $29.55.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:NGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 million. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 0.53%. equities analysts forecast that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NGS shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock by 8.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock during the second quarter valued at $1,409,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock by 9.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after acquiring an additional 37,911 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock by 39.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 504,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,904,000 after acquiring an additional 143,274 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides gas compression equipment and services to the natural gas and oil industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,546 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 369,961 horsepower.

