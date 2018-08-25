Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) Insider Sells 20,271 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 20,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $2,781,586.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,241,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,236,777.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morningstar alerts:

On Wednesday, August 1st, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,510 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total value of $1,119,490.50.

NASDAQ:MORN traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.39. The company had a trading volume of 75,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,109. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $79.54 and a one year high of $140.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.28. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $252.40 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Morningstar by 13.7% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Morningstar by 6.2% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Morningstar in the second quarter valued at $483,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Morningstar by 10.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,065,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Morningstar by 456.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 747,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,910,000 after acquiring an additional 613,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.