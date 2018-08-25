Insider Selling: FibroGen Inc (FGEN) CEO Sells 39,636 Shares of Stock

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 39,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $2,387,672.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,787,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,931,831.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $59.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.42 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.95. FibroGen Inc has a 12 month low of $40.74 and a 12 month high of $68.55.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $43.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 85.59% and a negative return on equity of 22.60%. analysts forecast that FibroGen Inc will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PointState Capital LP increased its stake in FibroGen by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 810,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,719,000 after purchasing an additional 388,300 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in FibroGen by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in FibroGen by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 24,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in FibroGen by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,686,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,156,000 after purchasing an additional 83,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in FibroGen by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 55,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200, a corneal implant medical device for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage.

