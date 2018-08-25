Insider Selling: Control4 Corp (CTRL) CEO Sells $7,222,771.86 in Stock

Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) CEO Martin Plaehn sold 211,998 shares of Control4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $7,222,771.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,986,110.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Martin Plaehn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Control4 alerts:

On Monday, August 20th, Martin Plaehn sold 43,642 shares of Control4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $1,410,073.02.

On Wednesday, August 15th, Martin Plaehn sold 42,530 shares of Control4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $1,343,522.70.

On Friday, August 17th, Martin Plaehn sold 104,380 shares of Control4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $3,309,889.80.

On Thursday, August 9th, Martin Plaehn sold 110,000 shares of Control4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $3,483,700.00.

NASDAQ:CTRL opened at $36.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $921.18 million, a P/E ratio of 49.15, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of -0.22. Control4 Corp has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $37.30.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. Control4 had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. analysts predict that Control4 Corp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CTRL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Control4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Control4 in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Roth Capital began coverage on Control4 in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Control4 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Control4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Control4 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRL. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Control4 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Control4 by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Control4 by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Control4 in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Granite Springs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Control4 in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 83.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Control4

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Control4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Control4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.