Insider Selling: Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Director Charles J. Baird sold 2,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.47, for a total value of $100,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,619. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $49.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $897.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.60.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $48.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.16 million. equities analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This is a boost from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTBI shares. ValuEngine cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTBI. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 59.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

