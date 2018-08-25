Insider Selling: Codexis, Inc. (CDXS) CFO Sells 18,736 Shares of Stock

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) CFO Gordon Sangster sold 18,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $286,848.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,475.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $16.30 on Friday. Codexis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $16.80.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 61.93% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. equities analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Codexis by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,646,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,107,000 after purchasing an additional 343,261 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Codexis in the 1st quarter valued at $1,405,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Codexis by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,181,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after purchasing an additional 179,241 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Codexis in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Codexis in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Codexis in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

