Insider Selling: Boyd Gaming Co. (BYD) VP Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) VP William R. Boyd sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,411. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BYD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.88. The stock had a trading volume of 447,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.69. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $40.44.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $616.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.94 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on BYD shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Barclays raised shares of Boyd Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 11.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 2.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 7.6% during the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 13.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 100.9% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated 24 gaming entertainment properties offering a total of 1,358,856 square feet of casino space, 30,267 slot machines, 632 table games, and 9,372 hotel rooms located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

