Insider Selling: Boyd Gaming Co. (BYD) VP Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) VP William R. Boyd sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,411. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE BYD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.88. The stock had a trading volume of 447,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.69. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $40.44.
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $616.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.94 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 11.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 2.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 7.6% during the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 13.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 100.9% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Boyd Gaming Company Profile
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated 24 gaming entertainment properties offering a total of 1,358,856 square feet of casino space, 30,267 slot machines, 632 table games, and 9,372 hotel rooms located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi.
