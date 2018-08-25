Insider Selling: Aileron Therapeutics Inc (ALRN) Major Shareholder Sells 20,388 Shares of Stock

Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 20,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $46,892.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bioventures Ltd Novartis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 17th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 17,508 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $36,766.80.

On Wednesday, August 15th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 5,935 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $13,116.35.

On Monday, August 13th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 7,215 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $17,460.30.

On Thursday, August 9th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 1,235 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $3,359.20.

On Tuesday, August 7th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 4,681 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $14,043.00.

On Wednesday, August 1st, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 12,681 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $40,198.77.

On Monday, July 30th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 8,458 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $28,334.30.

On Thursday, July 26th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 20,397 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $76,692.72.

On Tuesday, July 24th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 31,300 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $133,025.00.

On Tuesday, July 17th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 12,800 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $60,416.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRN traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 118,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of -0.71. Aileron Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $15.48.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALRN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Aileron Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

