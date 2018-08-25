Insider Buying: Rosehill Resources Inc Class A (ROSE) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Rosehill Resources Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ROSE) Director Harry Quarls purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 57,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,051.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ROSE traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,808. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.96 million, a PE ratio of -51.25 and a beta of 1.37. Rosehill Resources Inc Class A has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $10.84.

Rosehill Resources Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ROSE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $80.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.45 million. Rosehill Resources Inc Class A had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 118.18%. equities analysts anticipate that Rosehill Resources Inc Class A will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ROSE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rosehill Resources Inc Class A in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rosehill Resources Inc Class A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rosehill Resources Inc Class A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rosehill Resources Inc Class A has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in Rosehill Resources Inc Class A by 19.4% in the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 256,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 41,672 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Rosehill Resources Inc Class A by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,738 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rosehill Resources Inc Class A by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 14,619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rosehill Resources Inc Class A in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Rosehill Resources Inc Class A by 61.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio included 39 gross operated producing horizontal wells and 3 gross operated horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 14,762 gross acres in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin with an inventory of 530 gross operated and non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations.

