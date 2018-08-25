Insider Buying: goeasy Ltd (GSY) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

goeasy Ltd (TSE:GSY) Director David Ingram acquired 1,000 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$51.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,920.00.

Shares of GSY stock traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$52.30. 10,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,042. goeasy Ltd has a 1-year low of C$25.85 and a 1-year high of C$53.03.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.04. goeasy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of C$123.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$121.55 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GSY shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on goeasy from C$45.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Desjardins lifted their price target on goeasy from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on goeasy from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd.

goeasy Ltd. provides goods and alternative financial services in Canada. It operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; and consumer loans and related financial services, such as loan protection plans, home and auto benefit plans, and credit monitoring services.

