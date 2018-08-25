Insider Buying: Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG) Director Acquires 3,385 Shares of Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Director Ryan Nicolas Schneider acquired 3,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,314.10.

Ryan Nicolas Schneider also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 14th, Ryan Nicolas Schneider acquired 3,100 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,807.00.

Shares of Computer Modelling Group stock traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$8.56. The company had a trading volume of 45,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,771. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$8.43 and a 1-year high of C$10.44.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The firm had revenue of C$19.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.40 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to collaborate on the same asset.

