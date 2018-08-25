Insider Buying: Centaur Media Plc (CAU) Insider Purchases 333 Shares of Stock

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) insider Linda Smith bought 333 shares of Centaur Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of £149.85 ($191.55).

Linda Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 19th, Linda Smith bought 323 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £148.58 ($189.93).

CAU opened at GBX 44.50 ($0.57) on Friday. Centaur Media Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 35.50 ($0.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 57 ($0.73).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 3.28%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAU shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.68) target price on shares of Centaur Media in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 68 ($0.87) target price on shares of Centaur Media in a report on Thursday, May 3rd.

About Centaur Media

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, events, and marketing solutions to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Marketing, Financial Services, and Professional. The Marketing segment offers marketing and creative professions, which comprise Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Celebrity Intelligence, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Design Week, MarketMakers, Creative Review, Oystercatchers, and Centaurs.

