Insider Buying: CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd (CWX) Director Acquires C$31,850.00 in Stock

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd (TSE:CWX) Director Amar Doman acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,850.00.

Amar Doman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CanWel Building Materials Group alerts:

On Friday, August 17th, Amar Doman acquired 5,000 shares of CanWel Building Materials Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,550.00.

On Monday, August 13th, Amar Doman acquired 10,000 shares of CanWel Building Materials Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,700.00.

On Tuesday, June 19th, Amar Doman acquired 900 shares of CanWel Building Materials Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,426.00.

CWX stock traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$6.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,328. CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd has a 12 month low of C$6.02 and a 12 month high of C$7.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.70.

About CanWel Building Materials Group

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The company sells adhesives; decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners; foundation; insulation; interior finishing; building envelope; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing and accessories; treated wood; exterior trim and décor products; welded panels; profiles and colors; fusion stones; exterior products; sidings, panels, shingles, and trims; and security and door ware products.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.