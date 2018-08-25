Insider Buying: Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) Insider Purchases 6,000 Shares of Stock

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) insider Justin G. Knight acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,109,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,585,869.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NYSE:APLE traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.70. 679,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,699. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.66.
Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.22). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently commented on APLE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 73.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,294,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,124 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 26.2% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 109,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 22,682 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at about $790,000. 57.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 242 hotels with more than 30,700 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.
Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.