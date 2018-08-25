Insider Buying: Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) Insider Purchases 6,000 Shares of Stock

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) insider Justin G. Knight acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,109,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,585,869.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:APLE traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.70. 679,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,699. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.22). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Several analysts recently commented on APLE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 73.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,294,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,124 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 26.2% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 109,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 22,682 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at about $790,000. 57.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 242 hotels with more than 30,700 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.