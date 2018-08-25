Insider Buying: Amerigo Resources LTD (ARG) Insider Buys 24,000 Shares of Stock

Amerigo Resources LTD (TSE:ARG) insider Nauman (Nick) Toor bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.76 per share, with a total value of C$18,240.00.

Nauman (Nick) Toor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 22nd, Nauman (Nick) Toor bought 15,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$11,250.00.

On Friday, August 24th, Nauman (Nick) Toor bought 12,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.76 per share, with a total value of C$9,120.00.

On Wednesday, August 15th, Nauman (Nick) Toor bought 205,500 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$143,850.00.

On Friday, August 17th, Nauman (Nick) Toor bought 193,500 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.77 per share, with a total value of C$148,995.00.

On Tuesday, August 7th, Nauman (Nick) Toor bought 86,500 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.87 per share, with a total value of C$75,255.00.

On Thursday, August 9th, Nauman (Nick) Toor bought 19,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$15,960.00.

On Wednesday, August 1st, Nauman (Nick) Toor bought 50,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.88 per share, with a total value of C$44,000.00.

On Monday, July 23rd, Nauman (Nick) Toor bought 182,500 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.87 per share, with a total value of C$158,775.00.

On Monday, July 16th, Nauman (Nick) Toor bought 8,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.91 per share, with a total value of C$7,280.00.

On Wednesday, July 18th, Nauman (Nick) Toor bought 36,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$32,400.00.

TSE:ARG traded up C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$0.76. 116,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,446. Amerigo Resources LTD has a fifty-two week low of C$0.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.35.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002. Amerigo Resources Ltd.

