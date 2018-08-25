Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) to report sales of $2.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.15 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $31.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.10 million to $35.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $16.90 million per share, with estimates ranging from $4.20 million to $29.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on INO. ValuEngine cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 16th. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Peter Kies sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 80.5% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 37,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $228,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 101,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 30,740 shares during the last quarter. 33.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INO opened at $5.06 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.