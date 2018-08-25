Inogen (INGN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $262.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Inogen outperformed its industry in a year’s time. A solid second quarter and business-to-business and direct-to-consumer sales in the United States are major positives. Management is upbeat about strong contributions from the company’s core direct-to-consumer unit. Strong growth of the company’s business-to-business sales in Europe also buoys optimism. In fact, management expects to see strength in Europe in the quarters ahead. Management is also optimistic about the company’s increasing hiring in Cleveland. Expansion in margins and a raised 2018 guidance are encouraging as well. On the flip side, Inogen’s rental revenues were soft in the quarter. In fact, management expects rental revenues to remain low throughout 2018. Rising operating expenses are discouraging as well. This is likely to keep margins under pressure. Stiff competition in the MedTech space is likely to mar prospects.”

Several other research firms have also issued reports on INGN. Stifel Nicolaus set a $258.00 price objective on Inogen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Inogen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Inogen from $215.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Inogen to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Inogen in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $228.17.

Shares of INGN stock opened at $246.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.71, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.10. Inogen has a one year low of $91.80 and a one year high of $247.96.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $97.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.61 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 10.39%. analysts predict that Inogen will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Inogen news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.10, for a total transaction of $915,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,576 shares in the company, valued at $7,612,565.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Wilkinson sold 17,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total value of $3,440,350.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,339,466.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,680,901 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the second quarter valued at $176,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the second quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The company's oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

