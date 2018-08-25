Inogen (INGN) Given a $258.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a $258.00 price target on Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on INGN. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Inogen to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Inogen from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Inogen from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Inogen in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Inogen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $228.17.

Shares of INGN opened at $246.04 on Tuesday. Inogen has a 12 month low of $91.80 and a 12 month high of $247.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. Inogen had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $97.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.61 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Inogen will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 5,000 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $903,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,301.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Wilkinson sold 17,188 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total value of $3,440,350.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,664 shares in the company, valued at $8,339,466.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,074 shares of company stock worth $26,680,901 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inogen during the second quarter worth $112,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Inogen during the second quarter worth $176,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Inogen during the first quarter worth $178,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Inogen during the second quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Inogen during the second quarter worth $216,000. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The company's oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

