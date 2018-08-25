Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (INNT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INNT) will announce earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Innovate Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Innovate Biopharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($1.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Innovate Biopharmaceuticals.

Get Innovate Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,098.06% and a negative net margin of 166.63%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Innovate Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Innovate Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INNT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.04. The stock had a trading volume of 177,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,556. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $50.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $398,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $580,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $814,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $917,000. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innovate Biopharmaceuticals

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INN-202 that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease. It also develops INN-108, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; INN-217 for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and microbiome; and INN-289 to treat crohn's disease.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (INNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovate Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.