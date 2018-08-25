Innophos (IPHS) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Innophos from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised Innophos from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPHS opened at $44.39 on Thursday. Innophos has a 52-week low of $38.66 and a 52-week high of $51.34. The company has a market capitalization of $865.13 million, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.10). Innophos had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Innophos will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Innophos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Innophos by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 35,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. boosted its position in Innophos by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Innophos by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Innophos by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innophos by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innophos

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

