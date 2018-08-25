InfraREIT (HIFR) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.11

Media coverage about InfraREIT (NYSE:HIFR) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. InfraREIT earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 48.8699045491621 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HIFR. ValuEngine raised InfraREIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised InfraREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:HIFR traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.71. 101,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,688. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. InfraREIT has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $23.22.

InfraREIT (NYSE:HIFR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. InfraREIT had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $47.83 million for the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that InfraREIT will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InfraREIT Company Profile

InfraREIT is engaged in owning and leasing rate-regulated electric transmission assets in the state of Texas and is structured as a real estate investment trust. The Company is externally managed by Hunt Utility Services, LLC, an affiliate of Hunt Consolidated, Inc (a diversified holding company based in Dallas, Texas, and managed by the Ray L.

