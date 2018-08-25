InflationCoin (IFLT) Price Tops $0.0000

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. InflationCoin has a market capitalization of $749,355.00 and approximately $876.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, InflationCoin has traded 38.5% lower against the dollar. One InflationCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.91 or 0.02140633 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010252 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000621 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004312 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001898 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000085 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001726 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002525 BTC.

About InflationCoin

InflationCoin (CRYPTO:IFLT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin . The official website for InflationCoin is inflationcoin.org

InflationCoin Coin Trading

InflationCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InflationCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InflationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

