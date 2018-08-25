Inflarx NV (IFRX) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share

Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inflarx in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst E. Nash anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Inflarx’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.90) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.94) EPS.

Get Inflarx alerts:

IFRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inflarx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Inflarx in a report on Friday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inflarx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Inflarx in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Inflarx in a report on Friday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Inflarx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

NASDAQ IFRX opened at $31.49 on Friday. Inflarx has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $42.83. The company has a market capitalization of $718.45 million and a P/E ratio of -10.66.

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.24.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRX. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Inflarx in the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Inflarx in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inflarx in the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. Birchview Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Inflarx in the second quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Inflarx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $733,000. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inflarx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Inflarx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inflarx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.