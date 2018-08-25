Independent Bank (INDB) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Independent Bank earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the bank an impact score of 45.3898955483128 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

INDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Independent Bank from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

NASDAQ INDB opened at $90.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.95. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $66.30 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $95.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.60 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 27.38%. analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerard F. Nadeau sold 3,250 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $268,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 2,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,850 shares of company stock valued at $967,223 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company's products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.