Immunomedics (IMMU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.46), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 million. The business’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS.

Shares of IMMU stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,329,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,694. Immunomedics has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $27.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Immunomedics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Immunomedics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Immunomedics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

In related news, Director Venbio Select Advisor Llc bought 575,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,800,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers.

