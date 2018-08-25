Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Holdings Reduced by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,761,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 620,360 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Illinois Tool Works worth $2,876,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 805.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 174,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,245,000 after buying an additional 15,575 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 22,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth $1,906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 1,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.85 per share, with a total value of $250,431.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down from $170.00) on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $152.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.53.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $135.55 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $134.45 and a one year high of $179.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 56.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.