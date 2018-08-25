iKang Healthcare Group (KANG) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of iKang Healthcare Group (NASDAQ:KANG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KANG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of iKang Healthcare Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of iKang Healthcare Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th.

Shares of KANG opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. iKang Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $21.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.11 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

iKang Healthcare Group (NASDAQ:KANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. iKang Healthcare Group had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $89.53 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in iKang Healthcare Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iKang Healthcare Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iKang Healthcare Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in iKang Healthcare Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in iKang Healthcare Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Institutional investors own 47.13% of the company’s stock.

iKang Healthcare Group Company Profile

iKang Healthcare Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides preventive healthcare solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Medical Examinations and Other Medical Services, and Dental Services. It offers a range of medical examinations, including internal, gynecology, ophthalmology, ENT, dental, lab tests, electrocardiogram, ultrasound, and X-ray examination items.

