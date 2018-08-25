IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) by 247.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,384 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 3.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,319,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,081,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit in the second quarter valued at $10,119,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in IHS Markit by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,539,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,624,000 after acquiring an additional 77,118 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in IHS Markit by 4.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,165,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,655,000 after acquiring an additional 315,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in IHS Markit by 587.3% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 291,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,048,000 after acquiring an additional 249,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INFO opened at $53.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. IHS Markit Ltd has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $54.41. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie raised IHS Markit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on IHS Markit to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $1,299,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,854.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $104,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,959.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $106,724,750. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

