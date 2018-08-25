IHS Markit (INFO) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IHS Markit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.38.

NASDAQ INFO opened at $53.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. IHS Markit has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $54.41.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.12 million. IHS Markit had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $1,299,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,854.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $104,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,907 shares in the company, valued at $827,959.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,050,000 shares of company stock worth $106,724,750. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 7.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 223,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the first quarter valued at about $357,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the first quarter valued at about $377,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 319,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.8% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 581,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,045,000 after buying an additional 21,255 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

