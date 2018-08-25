Ignition (IC) Price Tops $0.50 on Top Exchanges

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 25th. In the last week, Ignition has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. Ignition has a total market cap of $435,686.00 and approximately $2,529.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignition coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00007420 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00030352 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004422 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00242939 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000475 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001991 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00060062 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Ignition Profile

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 926,941 coins and its circulating supply is 871,617 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

