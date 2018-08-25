IFP Advisors Inc Takes Position in WBI BullBear Global High Income ETF (WBIH)

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of WBI BullBear Global High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIH) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in WBI BullBear Global High Income ETF by 95.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 52,069 shares in the last quarter.

WBI BullBear Global High Income ETF stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. WBI BullBear Global High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $25.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0811 per share. This is an increase from WBI BullBear Global High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%.

