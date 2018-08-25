IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (AWF)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) by 105.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AWF. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 348,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,049 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 100.0% during the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd news, VP Gershon M. Distenfeld bought 3,970 shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $45,615.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AWF stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $13.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0699 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%.

About AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

