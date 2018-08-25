IDOL COIN (IDOL) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

IDOL COIN (CURRENCY:IDOL) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One IDOL COIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. IDOL COIN has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $4,742.00 worth of IDOL COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IDOL COIN has traded down 35% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IDOL COIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014868 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000330 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00267413 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00152048 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00035994 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010725 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IDOL COIN Token Profile

IDOL COIN’s total supply is 77,700,000,000 tokens. IDOL COIN’s official Twitter account is @IDOL_COIN_ . The official website for IDOL COIN is idolco.in/en

Buying and Selling IDOL COIN

IDOL COIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDOL COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDOL COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDOL COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IDOL COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDOL COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.