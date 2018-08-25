IBM Common Stock (IBM) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.25

News articles about IBM Common Stock (NYSE:IBM) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. IBM Common Stock earned a news sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the technology company an impact score of 45.9699172818615 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded IBM Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on IBM Common Stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of IBM Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on IBM Common Stock to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of IBM Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.52.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,776,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,890,229. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $133.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. IBM Common Stock has a 1 year low of $137.45 and a 1 year high of $171.13.

IBM Common Stock (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The technology company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.85 billion. IBM Common Stock had a return on equity of 69.84% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that IBM Common Stock will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. IBM Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.51%.

In related news, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 11,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.42, for a total value of $1,665,204.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,557.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IBM Common Stock Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers.

