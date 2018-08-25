HP (HPQ) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the computer maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HPQ. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on HP to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on HP from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group upped their price objective on HP from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on HP to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. HP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.94.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.41. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.66. HP has a fifty-two week low of $18.96 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 99.90% and a net margin of 7.84%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that HP will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.94%.

In other news, insider Marie Myers sold 8,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $193,539.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,539.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 117,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,697,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 340,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,830,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,021 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,488 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.