Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.29.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $32,167.05. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,167.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider J Lindsey Alley sold 13,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $682,383.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,383.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,553,708 shares of company stock worth $173,934,011. 80.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

HLI stock opened at $47.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.52. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $53.20.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.85 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 19.74%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.19%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.