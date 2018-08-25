Hortonworks Inc (HDP) CEO Sells $1,158,612.00 in Stock

Hortonworks Inc (NASDAQ:HDP) CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 54,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $1,158,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,191,184 shares in the company, valued at $25,276,924.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of HDP stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $21.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,273. Hortonworks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $86.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.34 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Hortonworks Inc will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDP. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hortonworks by 351.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,873,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,476 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hortonworks by 100.0% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hortonworks by 47.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,115,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,677 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Hortonworks in the first quarter valued at about $30,266,000. Finally, RGM Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hortonworks in the second quarter valued at about $22,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HDP. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hortonworks in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hortonworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Hortonworks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hortonworks in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Hortonworks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Hortonworks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

About Hortonworks

Hortonworks, Inc provides data management platforms, services, and solutions in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. It offers Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP), an enterprise-scale data management platform which provides a platform for multi-workload data processing; Hortonworks DataFlow, a data-in-motion platform to automate and secure Internet of anything data flows, as well as to collect, conduct, and curate real-time business insights and actions derived from data in motion, including sensors, machines, geolocation devices, clicks, server logs, and social feeds; and Hortonworks DataPlane Service simplifies managing, securing, governing, provisioning, and consuming distributed data systems.

