Hortonworks Inc (HDP) CEO Sells $1,158,612.00 in Stock

Hortonworks Inc (NASDAQ:HDP) CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 54,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $1,158,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,191,184 shares in the company, valued at $25,276,924.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of HDP stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $21.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,273. Hortonworks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.36.
Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $86.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.34 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Hortonworks Inc will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have commented on HDP. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hortonworks in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hortonworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Hortonworks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hortonworks in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Hortonworks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Hortonworks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.64.
About Hortonworks
Hortonworks, Inc provides data management platforms, services, and solutions in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. It offers Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP), an enterprise-scale data management platform which provides a platform for multi-workload data processing; Hortonworks DataFlow, a data-in-motion platform to automate and secure Internet of anything data flows, as well as to collect, conduct, and curate real-time business insights and actions derived from data in motion, including sensors, machines, geolocation devices, clicks, server logs, and social feeds; and Hortonworks DataPlane Service simplifies managing, securing, governing, provisioning, and consuming distributed data systems.
