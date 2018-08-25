Hormel Foods (HRL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Hormel Foods has surpassed the industry in the past three months. The company has been gaining from its focus on acquisitions, which supported revenues and profitability in the second quarter of fiscal 2018. The company anticipates that the successful integration of the Fontanini and Columbus businesses will continue to strengthen its portfolio. Further, stronger demand for brands like Hormel Black Label bacon and Muscle Milk among others are expected to drive revenues in the upcoming quarters. However, Turkey market challenges have been troubling the company for the past few quarters. In the fiscal second quarter, revenues and gross profit of the Jennie-O Turkey store unit dipped 4% and 34%, respectively. Also, flared up freight and advertising costs were headwinds. Surge in fuel prices and scarcity of trucks are expected to continue raising freight costs until 2019. Nonetheless, estimates have been stable lately ahead of earnings.”

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HRL. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Stephens downgraded Hormel Foods from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Hormel Foods from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.10.

Shares of HRL opened at $37.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.33. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Hormel Foods news, insider Thomas R. Day sold 43,023 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $1,592,711.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,950.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Nakasone sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,023 shares of company stock worth $3,152,731. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 651,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 176,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 50,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

