Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Horizon Bancorp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.5452363892302 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $20.82. 89,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,251. The stock has a market cap of $806.00 million, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Horizon Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.67 and a 52-week high of $22.13.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.33 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 23.28%. equities analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine cut Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

In related news, CEO Craig M. Dwight sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $70,537.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,024.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President James D. Neff sold 3,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $100,507.56. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 150,410 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,861.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,175 shares of company stock worth $292,071. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, financial, agricultural, and commercial tax-exempt loans; and real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

