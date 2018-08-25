Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE) Director Donald Byun Sells 40,456 Shares

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) Director Donald Byun sold 40,456 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $721,735.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,170 shares in the company, valued at $627,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Hope Bancorp stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Hope Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $16.74 and a 12 month high of $19.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39.
Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $138.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the second quarter worth $257,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 1,515.0% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 260,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 244,015 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the second quarter worth $267,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 62.8% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 21,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 15.8% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 25,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Hope Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.42.
Hope Bancorp Company Profile
Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
