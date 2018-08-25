Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE) Director Donald Byun Sells 40,456 Shares

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) Director Donald Byun sold 40,456 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $721,735.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,170 shares in the company, valued at $627,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Hope Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $16.74 and a 12 month high of $19.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $138.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 27th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Hope Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 26th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the second quarter worth $257,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 1,515.0% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 260,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 244,015 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the second quarter worth $267,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 62.8% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 21,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 15.8% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 25,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Hope Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.42.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.